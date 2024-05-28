6-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 6-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car Monday evening.

Town of Tonawanda Police say the young girl was trying to cross the street on Canterbury Lane when she was hit by a Ford Transit Connect Van. The accident happened around 7:50 p.m.

Police say the child was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with police.

Investigators say no other details are being provided at this time.

If you have any information at all about this incident, you're asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614. You can also call the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.