Buffalo man killed in hit-and-run crash on Union Road in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced an investigation is underway after a Buffalo man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Union Road on Sunday.

Police said dispatch received calls for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Union Road near the intersection of Walden Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. 21-year-old Demario Patterson was located unresponsive on the ground and the vehicle that struck him did not stop after the accident. Witnesses told police that a black sedan struck Patterson in the road and continued north on Union.

Patterson was transported to ECMC and later died from his injuries.

Police believe they located the vehicle involved in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.