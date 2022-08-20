540 free backpacks given away at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of families got a helping hand with their back to school shopping today a the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls annual back to school event.

It's a really great way to get different members of our community to come together and support our area's students and families," said Susie Swiatkowski, Marketing Manager for Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

540 children went home with backpacks and school supplies, in partnership with the Salvation Army, Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club and Greater Niagara United Way.

There was a DJ playing music to guide families to more back to school shopping after picking up their bags. They could also make their mark on the public art mural.

This year's back to school theme at the outlets is kindness.

"We went through a couple of really rough years, everyone's been through a pandemic and we want children to look forward to go back to school and look forward to making friends and look forward to making lasting memories, this is just a small thing I think we can do," said Swiatkowski.