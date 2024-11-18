5 suspects identified after Halloween decorations were vandalized in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police announced five suspects have been identified after Halloween decorations were vandalized in North Tonawanda.

According to police, the five suspects have paid over $4,000 in restitution for the damage and will appear in Niagara County Youth Court.

Videos recorded by doorbell cameras at multiple homes in North Tonawanda captured vandals knocking over, slashing and destroying Halloween decorations across the city.