5 suspects identified after Halloween decorations were vandalized in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police announced five suspects have been identified after Halloween decorations were vandalized in North Tonawanda.

According to police, the five suspects have paid over $4,000 in restitution for the damage and will appear in Niagara County Youth Court.

Videos recorded by doorbell cameras at multiple homes in North Tonawanda captured vandals knocking over, slashing and destroying Halloween decorations across the city.

In October we spoke with neighbors who were impacted. “It’s very frustrating. I work hard for my money. I do this for all the little kids to come by and enjoy it,” Jesse Augustine said.

