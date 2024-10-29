‘Thousands of dollars [in damage]’: Police investigating Halloween decoration vandalism in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several families in North Tonawanda were woken up Sunday night by a group of people destroying their Halloween decorations. The city estimates the damage could cost victims thousands of dollars.

Videos recorded by doorbell cameras at multiple homes in North Tonawanda captured vandals knocking over, slashing and destroying Halloween decorations across the city.

Police Chief Keith Glass and Mayor Austin Tylec tell 7 News they are investigating the matter.

WKBW Neighbors caught several videos of the vandals destroying their property.

“We had six total reported incidents but, but not everybody reports the incidents,” Glass said. “There is video footage everywhere, and a lot of people don’t realize that.”

“We have a bunch of guys and gals working on the investigation. We have our school resource officers, they are even looking into it,” Tylec said. “Thousands of dollars [in damage]… decorations are not cheap.”

Police believe this string of crimes was committed by the same group of people Sunday night.

WKBW Jesse Augustine had several tall skeletons knocked over, inflatables slashed and other decorations stolen. “It’s very frustrating. I work hard for my money. I do this for all the little kids to come by and enjoy it,” Jesse Augustine said. “Get a hold of the parents and make the parents pay for everybody’s damage.” WKBW Kimberly LaRussa had two large decorations knocked over and other decorations pulled apart. “Around midnight people there were three people that came to our house and vandalized our Halloween decorations… it’s sad, a lot of better things to do than vandalize people’s property,” Kimberly LaRussa said. “I hope that these individuals get caught.” WKBW Pam Ehrke's free little library was ripped off of its post and every one of her inflatables were slashed. "Just disappointed, a lot of love goes into the little library,” Pam Ehrke said. “I hope they are caught and there is some consequence.”

Glass encourages anybody else who was a victim of these crimes to report their damage to the police.