$5 million in state funding for Buffalo AKG Art Museum project makes additional renovations possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Senator Sean Ryan (D - NY) announced Friday that $5 million in state funding for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum project will make additional renovations possible.

Formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, it will reopen in June as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum following a more than $100 million renovation over the last three years.

According to Ryan, the $5 million grant was secured within the State and Municipal Facilities Program from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

The additional renovations made possible by the grant include:



Repairs to the museum’s east stairwell and fountain

Renovations to the museum’s auditorium, including refurbished chairs and a new projection screen, AV system, curtains, and stage lighting

Additional landscaping

Staff office renovations in the Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building