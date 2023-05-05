$5 million in state funding for Buffalo AKG Art Museum project makes additional renovations possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Senator Sean Ryan (D - NY) announced Friday that $5 million in state funding for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum project will make additional renovations possible.
Formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, it will reopen in June as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum following a more than $100 million renovation over the last three years.
According to Ryan, the $5 million grant was secured within the State and Municipal Facilities Program from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.
The additional renovations made possible by the grant include:
- Repairs to the museum’s east stairwell and fountain
- Renovations to the museum’s auditorium, including refurbished chairs and a new projection screen, AV system, curtains, and stage lighting
- Additional landscaping
- Staff office renovations in the Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building
“The Buffalo AKG’s historic buildings, both of which are on the National Register of Historic Places, have long been celebrated as masterpieces of American architecture. Thanks to Senator Ryan’s steadfast support, we have been able to make updates and improvements to the Wilmers and Knox Buildings that will ensure generations of future visitors experience them in their fully glory. In addition to being visually stunning, they will be comfortable, welcoming, and fully ADA-compliant, and they will be surrounded by a verdant urban park. I am honored to thank Senator Ryan on behalf of the Buffalo AKG for this generous grant and for his many years of support and partnership.”
- Janne Sirén, Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum