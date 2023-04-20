Buffalo AKG Art Museum offers sneak peek ahead of June reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With less than two months to go before the anticipated reopening of the newly renamed Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery), we're getting a fresh look at what awaits visitors following a more than 100-million dollar makeover.

One area that's generating a lot of interest is the museum's new cafe; Creative Commons, which boasts a, "multigenerational learning and play space."

According to the museum, Creative Commons is the result of the, "first ever philanthropic partnership between the LEGO Foundation and a fine art museum" and will include a LEGO build station where visitors can create with the famous blocks, scan their designs and see what they've built on a nearby digital screen.

The museum is also promising to broaden its Access Programs, which cater to people of all abilities. These programs are set to begin in September 2023 and will include:

"•Multi-sensory tours, which connect people who are blind or have low vision with works in the Buffalo AKG collection and special exhibitions through guided touch, verbal descriptions, and facilitated group conversations.

•Art Today, a partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association of WNY, which engages people with dementia and their caregivers in guided gallery tours, groupconversations, and artmaking activities.

•The Community Access Program (CAP), a free program that supports organizations working with people with disabilities and under-resourced groups to explore their own creativity. Visits includeguided tours, hands-on art workshops, and discussions based on participants ’needs and interests. CAP welcomes people of all ages and abilities who are supported by human services agencies, and other groups and organizations in the local community."

Following the museum's official ribbon cutting on June 12, the entire site will be open free of charge during its opening weekend June 15-June 18.