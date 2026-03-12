5 Buffalo Bills stadium construction workers detained by federal immigration authorities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five Buffalo Bills stadium construction workers were detained by federal immigration authorities last weekend, according to Timothy Benes, the business manager of SMART Local 71 in Buffalo.

Benes said the five workers are union members with permits to work in the United States. Two were detained outside the Walmart Supercenter in Hamburg on Friday, March 6, and three more were detained outside a motel in Hamburg on Saturday, March 7.

The men were all immigrants from Venezuela who specialized in sheet metal work. They belong to a sheet metal workers union in Texas, but they’re covered under Local 71 while they’re in Western New York.

"We're pretty upset here," Benes said. "These are highly skilled tradespeople, not some sort of immigrant worker that, you know, we've seen on the news or anything like that. These gentlemen left an impression on the job site from the short days that were there, based on their high skill level."

Benes said the workers live in Houston and came to Western New York about a week before they were detained. He also said state officials have confirmed that all five men are being held at the Batavia Federal Detention Facility.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told 7 News that the men are in the U.S. illegally. They said two of the men crossed the border illegally and three overstayed their visas. Now they're awaiting removal hearings.

Assemblyman Jon Rivera (D-159th District) said he’s working with the New York State Department of State to try to provide services to help the detained men and their families.

“If everything is what we've been told is true, that they have all their documentation in line and they're here doing what they were supposed to be doing, then there's no reason why this should have happened and they should be released immediately," Rivera said.

Benes said he’s working on getting lawyers for each of the men.

"I just don't know what's going on here," Benes said. "I’ve got to say to myself, are they just having to fill quotas at this point? I don't know, like it certainly seems that way."

Congressman Tim Kennedy (D-26th District) said in a statement: "Mass raids on workplaces and in immigrant communities spread fear, decrease trust in law enforcement, and, ultimately, make us less safe. Enough is enough."

Gilbane | Turner said in a statement that the "matter has been brought to our attention, and we are seeking additional information. We are not aware of the circumstances surrounding the reported detention, as these individuals are not Gilbane | Turner employees."

This is the latest immigration-related crackdown in Western New York. In November 2025, four individuals were arrested by federal immigration authorities in Buffalo as part of what they called an "ongoing investigation."

Officials said the four people tried to use "evasive maneuvers" to get away from the agents.

"They were ultimately safely taken into custody and detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York," a spokesperson said.

Some local governments in Western New York have updated policies and signed executive orders to limit cooperation with immigration enforcement. In addition, in her State of the State address in January, New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged to stand up to federal immigration authorities. She announced that New York will not allow the use of State resources to assist in federal immigration raids on people who have not committed serious crimes.

In response to immigration-related crackdowns, Western New Yorkers have gathered outside the ICE Buffalo Field Office on Delaware Avenue in protest.

The first was in early January after the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an ICE agent.

