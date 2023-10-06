47 Lockport employees temporarily laid off from Lockport plant

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The domino effect of the United Auto Workers strike has officially reached Western New York.

According to UAW Assistant Director Ray Jensen, 47 Lockport General Motors employees were temporarily laid off. These employees will receive strike pay and will be able to collect unemployment benefits.

Jensen says due to the Lockport plant's connection with the plant in Wentzville, Missouri, production has been impacted.

Union-represented workers at the GM plant in Wentzville were among the first groups to be selected to strike in September.

According to GM, Lockport operations produce a variety of components for vehicles, including radiators, condensers, oil coolers and HVAC modules.

These temporary layoffs come as the UAW strike nears week three.

The plant director of the GM plant in Tonawanda told 7 News earlier this week that if a strike were to hit the plants here in Western New York, a plan is in place, but details could not be shared.