BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 43North startup competition wrapped up its final year Thursday night, with five companies each receiving a $1 million investment.

More than 3,000 people gathered at Shea’s Performing Arts Center as eight finalists pitched their businesses live on stage. Five were selected to receive $1 million each to help grow their companies in Buffalo.

WATCH: 43North startup competition announces final winners

43North startup competition announces final winners

The five companies represent three states and include Buffalo-based JECA Energy Bars.

With this year's winners, the 43North portfolio totals 84 companies and $56.5 million in investments since the competition launched in 2014.

Christian Gaddis, senior director of marketing and PR for 43North, reflected on how much Western New York's startup community has grown over that time.

"We always joke that all you needed to gather the startup community in Buffalo was a folding table and five chairs. This year, we had over 60 companies from the Western New York area apply to join our program, and we know there are probably 200 startups in the Western New York area as a whole. So for us, seeing the inspiration that hopefully 43North was to spark that movement for folks to see that this is a place where businesses can scale, grow and succeed, one, speaks to the lasting legacy that we've created," Gaddis said.

WATCH: 43North awards $5 million to five startups in final competition

43North awards $5 million to five startups in final competition

For the entrepreneurs chosen as part of the final group of winners, the significance was still sinking in.

Demi Oloyede of LeanSite, one of the 2026 43North winners, described the experience as a whirlwind.

"It was a very, very crazy experience, and I feel like everybody would tell you like our nerves were up the entire week. Then just like last night it just all became really, really real. I feel like I still haven't come to terms with the fact that we won a million dollars last night, but it was, it was an amazing night," Oloyede said.

While the startup competition has wrapped up, 43North's commitment to supporting Western New York's startup community will continue through the 43North Foundation.