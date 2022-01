NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Niagara Falls say a 43-year-old woman has been arraigned on a second degree murder charge following the death of a 47-year-old man.

Investigators say Chevelle Sherrill was taken into custody on Thursday following an incident on January 5 on Hyde Park Boulevard in which Calvin Wroten died.

Sherill is due back in court in February.