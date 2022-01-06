Watch
Police: man dead, woman injured after incident in Niagara Falls

NC News Service
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jan 05, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after receiving a welfare check call.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard Wednesday just after noon to check the welfare of an individual.

Police say officers entered the apartment and discovered an adult man who was dead at the scene and an adult woman who had serious injuries.

The woman was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then was transferred to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.

