33% decline year-over-year: June marks another drop in Canadian border crossings

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Statistics Canada, June saw yet another drop in Canadians crossing the border into the US, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year decline.

Statistics show that Canadian’s return trips by car after visits to the U.S. fell by 33% in June 2025, equating to nearly 700,000 fewer Canadians compared to the same month in 2024.

This nationwide trend is also seen locally. The Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls reported a 16.2% drop in vehicles entering the U.S. this past June compared to the same month in 2024.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino emphasized his efforts to rekindle connections with the Canadian tourists.

“We are looking for ways to communicate directly with our Canadian neighbors about the importance and pleasure of having them here,” Restaino said.

In an effort to welcome back visitors, Visit Buffalo Niagara has also been proactive, adding billboards throughout the Toronto area, inviting Canadians to return to Western New York.

Visit Buffalo Niagara launches 'Buffalo Loves Canada' campaign

“It’ll take a little bit of time, but the more pressure we put on it and the more focus we have on it, the better our chances are of turning those numbers around,” Restaino said.