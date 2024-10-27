3 hikers rescued from Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After being lost for four hours in Orchard Park, the Erie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were able to rescue three hikers early Saturday morning.

They first became aware that the hikers were lost at around 3:30 a.m. One hiker called and told dispatchers he only had 2% battery on his phone and the other two hikers did not have their phones.

“The teamwork demonstrated by our dispatch and patrol units this morning was exemplary,” said Sheriff John Garcia. “With time a factor, they worked quickly, efficiently and diligently to assist these three individuals.”

Deputies used RapidSOS to pinpoint the hikers' location based on cell towers. A crew was able to find them and escort them out of the area.

No one was hurt.