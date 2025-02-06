$290,000 upgrade study proposed for Buffalo and Erie County Public Library's Downtown Location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library in downtown Buffalo is set to undergo a study for potential upgrades, with a $290,000 proposal currently under discussion by the Erie County Legislature.

The proposal aims to fund an 'upgrade study' that will explore how to modernize and improve the library's facilities, which have not been significantly updated in decades. This study could serve as a blueprint for future renovations to enhance both staff and public spaces.

Angela Marinucci, the library's Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the importance of the study, stating, 'there hasn't been a large-scale change in this library in 60 years.'

The study will focus on better utilizing work and meeting spaces for library employees, modernizing public areas, and expanding the library's 'maker space.' This includes increasing access to instruments, a recording studio, and 3-D printers.

Marinucci also highlighted the need to better display the library's rare book collection and incorporate more technology, reflecting the library's evolution into a social and connected space.

The Erie County Legislature will continue discussions on the proposal next week. If approved public input will be a key factor in determining the future direction of the library's development.

