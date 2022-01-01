27-year-old man dead, 22-year-old man critically hurt following New Year's Eve shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 27-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after they were shot in their car on Route 198 on New Year's Eve.

Investigators say the men were driving on Route 198 eastbound at the Route 33 westbound on ramp just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The 27-year-old man was declared dead later at Erie County Medical Center, while the 22-year-old is in critical condition at that hospital.

Detectives believe the suspects were in another vehicle.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.