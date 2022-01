BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two men have been injured after being shot in a vehicle on Route 33 near the 198 split.

According to police, the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center. The injuries to one of the victims appears to be "serious in nature."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (716) 847-2255.

We will have more information as it becomes available.