26 Shirts releases shirt benefiting 11-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 26 Shirts has unveiled their newest shirt, for a good cause.

It's called "Graysen's Masterpiece," and features a drawing of Josh Allen drawn by 11-year-old Graysen Ripic.

Graysen suffers from a rare disorder that prevents him from using his arms and legs, so he drew the picture using only his mouth.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every shirt goes to Graysen and his family. The t-shirts are only available for a limited time, through April 12.

