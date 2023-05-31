26 on Allen Street prepares for its first Pride Week celebrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pride month officially gets underway in a week. The main event for pride month is Sunday's "Pride Parade and Festival." Tickets are $10 if you buy them in advance. You can find a full list of pride week events listed here.

As the city prepares for the festivities, one of the city's newest LGBTQ+ bars is getting ready for it first pride celebration.

"It's going to be a beautiful day of fun and "gay-ness," Chief Marketing Officer of Dyke Nyte Buffalo Erika Domnitz said.

It's a "you just had to be there" celebration of the people in the LGBTQ+ community. With Pride Month just around the corner, Domnitz said she's happy to live in a city that has made room.

"It's becoming so much more common place for just inclusivity to be the norm," Domnitz said. "Kids today aren't making fun of the queer kid. People aren't using terms like 'that's gay' in a bad way anymore. Nowadays it's 'that's straight."

Right at the corner of Allen and Pearl Street you'll find a new space with the queer community at it's focus. It's a bar called 26.

Although doors just opened in April, it's already become home for so many people just like Domnitz.

"Oh I love it so far, Domnitz said. "It's been amazing. I've been here almost every weekend. Like the incusivity in the bathrooms and it's just finally queer women have a safe space in Buffalo to hang out."

From the lights and the drinks at the bar to the unique print on the walls, Michael Moch, co-owner of 26 said they worked hard to provide a little something for everyone.

"We purchased last year in September, did some renovations and reopened as 26," Moch said. "When the opportunity came we thought we would take a chance and turn it into something a little bit different."

Moch said while he is excited, there are a few nerves in the mix as it will be the bars very first time hosting events during pride week. He shared 26 will be having an all-ages "Vouge Event" Saturday beginning at 3pm and an after party following the Pride Parade on Sunday.

"Yeah this is a big moment," Moch said. "Pride's a huge thing in Buffalo. It's a huge thing on Allentown and we're thrilled to be part of it. The whole journey to get here, Pride was always a conversation of that so it's a big stepping stone for us. I think we're going to be able to pull it off. I hope we can pull it off but it's going to be a good time."

No matter who you are or when you stop by the bar, Moch said you'll be welcomed with open arms.

"Whether you think you do or not, you know somebody queer," Moch said. "So we're just normal people, everyday people who maybe love a little bit differently than you do but that's about it."