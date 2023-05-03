Niagara Pride releases event schedule for the 2023 Season of Pride

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Pride has released its event schedule for the 2023 Season of Pride, a celebration of the Niagara County and Western New York LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month kicks off June 1 but Niagara Pride will begin hosting events starting in May. Organizers say the season does not fit into just one month.

You can find the 2023 Season of Pride schedule below:

May 20 — Western New York Pride 5K Fun Run/Walk: All are welcome to run, walk, strut, or sashay across the finish line. Participants can expect food and live musical performances to follow. More information can be found here.

June 1 — Pride Flag Raising Ceremonies



9:30 a.m. - ArtPark in Lewiston

10:30 a.m. - Niagara Falls State Park

11:30 a.m. - Niagara Falls City Hall

1:00 p.m. - NCCC in Sanborn

3:30 p.m. - City of Lockport

June 1 — Western New York Shopping with Pride: The month-long campaign highlights local LGBTQ+ and ally-owned businesses. More information can be found here.

June 4 — Niagara Pride at the Buffalo Pride Parade: Walk or ride with Niagara Pride in the 2023 Buffalo Pride Parade. More information can be found here.

June 10 — Newfane Pride: Calhoon's Pub's second family-friendly event includes entertainment, food, and lawn games. More information can be found here.

June 17 — Oliver Street Pride: Explore more than 70 vendors and entertainment for the whole family. More information can be found here.

June 24 — Rainbow City Pride: The official parade of Niagara Falls includes drag performances, vendors, and superhero meet-and-greets. More information can be found here.