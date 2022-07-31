Watch Now
22-year-old West Seneca man missing, police asking for help finding him

Joshua Simon was last seen on July 29
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 21:59:24-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are asking for help finding Joshua Simon, 22.

Police say Joshua's family has not heard from him since Friday, July 29. Joshua was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, and although he is not believed to be in immediate danger, his family is concerned for his welfare.

Joshua is a white male, 6'2", 230 lbs., with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last known to be in the area of Seneca and Ryan St. in South Buffalo.

If you see Joshua Simon or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call police at (716) 674-2280.

