21-year-old Maryland man killed after being struck by a pickup truck on the 190 in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on I-190 in Tonawanda in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Troopers say around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Christian A. McCracken of Sykesville, Maryland was struck by a pickup truck and killed.

McCracken was a passenger in a vehicle heading southbound on the 190 near the Sheridan Drive exit when he and the driver, a 21-year-old woman also from Maryland, began to argue. The driver pulled over near the exit, and McCracken got out of the car.

Troopers say McCracken was walking in the roadway shortly after when he was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram. He died at the scene. No one else was hurt and no charges have been reported in the incident. Troopers are still investigating.