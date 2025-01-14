2025 State of State to deliver affordability to New Yorkers

ALBANY, NY (WKBW) — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will deliver the 2025 State of the State Address on Tuesday. She will be delivering an “affordability” theme for New Yorkers a priority in her message. The governor’s address begins at 1 p.m. from The Egg at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

Making homeownership affordable to a childcare tax credit to free college tuition — these are some of the highlights of her proposals for the upcoming state budget.

Governor Hochul is expected to call to give the family cash to help cover the cost of inflation. $300 would be provided to families making less than $300,000 and $500 for those making less than $150,000.

The following are details of her State of the State from the Governor’s webpage:

Largest Expansion Ever Proposed for Child Tax Credit

The plan would give 1.6M families an annual tax credit of up to $1,000 per child under age four and up to $500 per child aged four through 16.

Making Child Care More Accessible and Affordable

Governor Hochul’s plans include committing $110 million to build new childcare facilities and repair existing sites.

Free Breakfast and Lunch for More Than 2.7M Students

Governor Hochul's plan will help save money, address food insecurity, and create more opportunities for students to succeed.

Fighting Crime and Coordinating Intelligence

Governor Hochul plans on creating the nation’s first-ever Crime Analysis Joint Special Operations Command (CA-JSOC) Headquarters.

Making Opportunities for Young New Yorkers

Governor Hochul plans to expand access to Youth Mental Health Services and create a fund to improve college readiness.

Major Investment in Hudson Valley Rail Service

Governor Hochul's proposed investment would increase capacity, reduce delays, improve safety, and cut potential travel times.



