2021 Buffalo Marathon pushed back until June, event still awaiting full state approval

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Runners hoping to take part in the 2021 Buffalo Marathon will now have a little extra time to train. Race organizers announced on Monday that the in-person event has now been moved until Sunday June 27th. The race was tentatively scheduled for the end of May.

Race organizer Greg Weber provided the update during a live event on Facebook. Weber told viewers that he had a call with the State Department of Health on Monday before making the announcement.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but given the fact that COVID numbers have been steady, in collaboration with the state, we felt it was best to wait another 30 days to try and hold the event", said Weber

The race still needs full state approval before it can be held. Weber hopes to hear back from the state within the next 7 days.

"We were very proactive about how we are going to manage the race and manage your safety." said Weber. "While I don't have a solid 'yes you can hold event in June', I have a very good feeling that June is going to be the date we are going to hold this event."

Weber says that the in-person race scheduled for June 27th will be capped at 3,000 participants. Marathon participants will start in a different place than those running in the Half-Marathon. Start times will be staggered.

The virtual events will take place starting on June 19th. More information can be found here.

The 2020 Buffalo Marathon was postponed due to COVID.