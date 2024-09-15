Watch Now
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Stafford

TOWN OF STAFFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Michael Ciarpelli, 20, of Rochester is dead after a head-on crash Saturday evening in the Town of Stafford, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on State Route 33 just after 5:30 p.m.

Investigators believe Ciarpelli tried to pass two cars while riding his motorcycle and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. He died at the scene.

The motorcycle at the scene following the crash

No word on the condition of the passengers in the other car. Luanne Andrews, 76, was the driver, and Colleen O'mara, 67 was the passenger, both are from West Henrietta.

