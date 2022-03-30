20-year-old Haley Dylan is following her dream to be a wrestler

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Haley Dylan started training as a wrestler in 2020. The 20-year-old is going after her childhood dream at Gapplers Anonymous gym. She says "I was kinda scared of what they would think of me but it's so welcoming here that we accept everybody."

Currently Halley is the only woman in training here. Her trainer Mikey Everynite says she has the right stuff to make it in a wrestling career. "What she lacks in physical size she makes up in the most important part you need to have-right here." he says pointing to his heart.

You can see many of the wrestlers broadcast live on Thursday nights at 7:30 on Facebook, Twitch and You tube courtesy of Daddy Yeah Productions. Haley hopes to be a part of the broadcast soon. According to Mikey "Haley works incredibly hard at learning the craft of professional wrestling and takes the time and effort to improve."

They are always welcome new members to the group. Haley says they are "a family and look after each other". You can get more info about Grapplers Anonymous at their Facebook page. And see the wrestlers live at Daddy Yeah Productions.