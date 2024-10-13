2 sheriff's deputies injured at Erie County Holding Center, inmates charged in separate incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men who are behind bars at the Erie County Holding Center are now facing additional charges, accused of injuring sheriff's deputies.



First incident happened on October 9, Kyle Williams allegedly became combative on the way to the medical unit, forcing a deputy to fall and injure his arm and elbow

Second incident on October 10, Darius Kadenhead allegedly punched a deputy in the head and shoulder

“Each day, the men and women employed at the Erie County Holding Center and Erie County Correctional Facility bravely come to work knowing something could go wrong at any given moment,” said Sheriff John Garcia. “In this case, they were prepared to act without hesitation. I thank them for their service to this county and would like to particularly commend the two deputies who were injured this week.”

Williams is being charged with obstructing government administration, Kadenhead is being charged with attempted assault and harassment.

Both remain at the holding center.