19th annual 'Music is Art Festival' will return in-person September 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After virtual performances in 2020, Music is Art is back for its 19th year with more than 200 bands playing all day.

Bands will perform on 21 stages this year, as well as 120 DJs and 50 exhibiting artists including circus acts.

"I think it's gonna be a great event, I think the creative community is actually gonna be able to celebrate all the creative energies that are in this town and that's what this has been about from the beginning," said Robby Takac, organizer and member of the Goo Goo Dolls.

Since it's outside, the festival will moving forward like they would have in other years with few restrictions.

There's a fundraiser happening on August 28 at Variety Club in Lancaster called BBQ in the Burbs to help fund Music Is Art.

Parts of the festival will be broadcast virtually.

"[Last year] folks got really excited to be involved in this event, so we're gonna continue that this year and we're gonna broadcast many of the stages," said Takac.

The event is free and will take place on September 9, from 11am-12am at the Riverworks Grounds.