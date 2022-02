JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Jamestown have identified the 19-year-old man who was killed in a fire Friday afternoon as Jacob Rishel Harrison.

Harrison was killed in a fire on Kidder Street, Friday.

A 3-year-old was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo to be treated, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.