Teen dies in Jamestown house fire; toddler, firefighter hurt

Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 04, 2022
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Jamestown a 19-year-old man has died in a house fire, and a toddler and firefighter are hurt.

Investigators say a three-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were taken to UPMC Chautauqua after firefighters removed them from the home on Kidder Street, just before 2 p.m. Friday.

The three-year-old was then taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated.

A firefighter was treated for burn injuries also at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

