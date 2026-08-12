HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of visitors rolled into the Hamburg fairgrounds Wednesday for the opening day of the 186th Erie County Fair, kicking off the "12 best days of summer."

Jessica Underberg, CEO of the Erie County Agricultural Society, said the fair spans 330 acres and draws visitors with a wide range of attractions.

"We're 330 acres. We're 12 days, we're a huge event, lots of entertainment, lots of animals, lots of food, lots going on," Underberg said.

From food and entertainment to rides, slides, and animal exhibits, the fair has long been considered one of Western New York's most beloved summertime traditions.

Susie Koppenhaver, of Bradford, Pennsylvania, said the experience is hard to beat.

"I like the food, I like the animals, it's just nice, everybody is out having a good time," Koppenhaver said.

For Peter Hagner of Amherst, the fair is a multigenerational family tradition.

"Just a good time with the grandkids every year — we make it a tradition," Hagner said.

WATCH: 186th Erie County Fair opens with thousands at Hamburg fairgrounds

186th Erie County Fair opens with thousands at Hamburg fairgrounds

Hagner said his connection to the fair goes back decades.

"My father and grandfather brought cows to the fair; I remember coming as a kid 60-some years ago. So yes, it's been a long-time family tradition," Hagner said.

This year's fair theme is Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights, chosen in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

Opening day also featured a food drive at the gates benefiting FeedMore Western New York. Visitors who donated 4 or more canned goods received free admission. The organization is working toward a milestone of 1 million pounds of food collected through years of community partnership with the fair.

"I think we have a real shot because Western New York is such a generous community. We're known as the community of good neighbors, and we continue to see those neighbors come together in support of one another," said Catherine Shick, Chief Communications Officer for FeedMore WNY,

For many fairgoers, the event marks a cherished end-of-summer gathering.

Lindsey Perini of Lancaster summed up the feeling shared by many in attendance.

"It's kind of like the last hurrah of summer and everyone can get together and spend time together," Perini said.

The Erie County Fair runs through Aug. 23. Gates open Thursday at 11 a.m.

