180 roads are set to be fixed in Buffalo this paving season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've seen it all in WNY, from cracks and crumbles to full on craters that make you flinch as you drive over them. Buffalo's Department of Public Works puts worst of the worst on a list and repaves them over the summer.

This year's list has 180 areas that need repair. They're set to be resurfaced by crews before the weather turns, as long as no other factors arise.

Some of the most notable problem areas getting fixed include Bailey, Chandler, Connecticut, E. Delavan, Elk, Lafayette, Virginia Pl. and W. Ferry.

