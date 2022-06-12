Watch
180 roads are set to be fixed in Buffalo this paving season

Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 11, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've seen it all in WNY, from cracks and crumbles to full on craters that make you flinch as you drive over them. Buffalo's Department of Public Works puts worst of the worst on a list and repaves them over the summer.

This year's list has 180 areas that need repair. They're set to be resurfaced by crews before the weather turns, as long as no other factors arise.

Some of the most notable problem areas getting fixed include Bailey, Chandler, Connecticut, E. Delavan, Elk, Lafayette, Virginia Pl. and W. Ferry.

Page 1 of Buffalo's tentative street resurfacing list
Page 2 of Buffalo's tentative street resurfacing list
Page 3 of Buffalo's tentative street resurfacing list
Page 4 of Buffalo's tentative street resurfacing list
