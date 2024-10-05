18-year-old arrested after making threats against Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest was made on Friday after threats were made against Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

Matthew Valdiva Merced, 18, is facing a number of charges including criminal possession of a weapon and making a threat of mass harm.

Students made school administrators aware of a threatening post about the school on social media. Buffalo police then started their investigation.

They identified Merced, who allegedly made the post, and arrested the suspect on Plymouth Avenue, recovering a handgun.

If you see any suspicious comments or threats, call Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.