17-year-old from Buffalo found guilty of murder in connection to shooting in March 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury has found a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery in connection to a shooting in March 2021 when he was 16 years old. The Jurors rendered their decision after approximately one hour of deliberations following a four-day trial.

The district attorney's office said the teen and his co-defendant, Calvin Clemons, conspired to lure 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport to C Street in Buffalo with the intent to commit a robbery. On March 29, 2021, Clemons shot Sink multiple times during the course of the robbery and after the shooting, the teen stole Sink’s backpack and they both ran from the scene. Sink was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

The teen faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9. He continues to remain held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

“This defendant, a teenage boy, planned this robbery and a young man was subsequently killed. I hope that the family of Trenten Sink feels that justice has been served by this defendant being found of all charges for his role in this senseless murder." - Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

Clemons pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder on August 11 and faces a maximum of life without parole when he is sentenced on December 15.