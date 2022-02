BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 17-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy outside McKinley High School, Wednesday.

A student was stabbed and a security guard was shot Wednesday outside McKinley High School in Buffalo.

The security guard and the student are both out of the hospital.

McKinley High School will be remote Friday and Monday.