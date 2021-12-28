15-year-old arrested in connection to social media threats at Niagara Falls High School

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to social media threats at Niagara Falls High School on December 13.

Police said the 15-year-old from Niagara Falls was charged with three counts of making a terroristic threat and their name will not be released due to their age. The case will be handled in Niagara Falls family Court.

In an interview on December 14, Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the threats stemmed from a social media post that appeared to show a stock photo of guns and referenced that they were preparing for a school shooting.

The investigation into the threats made was conducted by police in partnership with the FBI.