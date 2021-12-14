Niagara Falls Police investigating social media threats made against Niagara Falls High School

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police department says it is investigating threats made against Niagara Falls High School.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote that it does not take threats lightly and is working with the school district to investigate.

According to Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie, the high school will be open both Tuesday and Wednesday with stepped-up patrols.

Laurrie told Channel 7 News the threats stemmed from a post on social media that was put up around 3:00 p.m. Monday. It appeared to show a stock photo of guns and referenced that they were preparing for a school shooting on Wednesday.

Police are now tracing the origins of the post.

According to Laurrie, extra Niagara Falls police officers will be in the building Tuesday and Wednesday, and the school will conduct backpack checks with metal detectors.

The district will operate with added security measures unless police determine the threats are credible.

Police and the school district will meet Tuesday to discuss the findings of the investigation.