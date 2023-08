BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 15 tons of chicken wings were delivered to Highmark Stadium on Thursday as organizers prepare for the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday with gates opening at noon each day.

Organizers say over the last 10 years the festival has averaged over 45,000+ attendees from all 50 states and 26 different countries.

There will be 23 local, regional, national, and international eateries serving more than 100 styles of chicken wings.

