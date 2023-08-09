National Buffalo Wing Festival returning to Highmark Stadium on September 2 and September 3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Highmark Stadium on September 2 and September 3.

Organizers say there will be 23 local, regional, national, and international eateries serving more than 100 styles of chicken wings.

Other activities include:



Live music

Baby wing pageant

Amateur and XXXHot Wing Eating Contest

Celebrity influencer sauce-off competition

Bobbing for wings

Wing It On! United States Buffalo Wing Eating Championship

This is the third consecutive year the festival will be held at Highmark Stadium. General admission will be $20 per person/per day and all tickets are sold at the gate (cash only), kids 8 and under are free. Parking is also free. Food tickets are an additional fee and are also cash only.

New this year will be the Wingfest VIP “Craft Beer Tasting Fundraiser” that will take place on September 2 in the Pepsi Club. There will be two different sessions. One from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. which will benefit Hope Rises and the other from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit Mafia Babes. Organizers say tickets for the sessions are $75 and include all-day festival admission, beer tastings for two hours, $15 in wing tickets, a souvenir plate and cup and a bottle of Dan-O’s Spicy Seasoning.

You can find more information here.