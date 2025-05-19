14-year-old charged after incident at Sweet Home High School led to lockdown

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department announced that a 14-year-old student was charged with making a terroristic threat and making a threat of mass harm after an incident at the school led to a lockdown on May 12.

'It was scary': Reported incident at Sweet Home High School in Amherst resolved

Police said the school went into lockdown after the Amherst School District Office and the School Resource Officer received calls about a bomb and a gunman inside. The lockdown remained in place throughout the afternoon while police investigated the threats. Later in the afternoon, police reported the incident had been resolved.

WATCH BELOW: Parent describes anxious feeling, speaks with 7 News during school lockdown at Sweet Home

'Very anxious': Parent speaks outside Sweet Home school lockdown

According to police, the 14-year-old was also charged with two counts of second-degree arson and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief for involvement in unrelated incidents. The teen was transported to Erie County Family Court.