'Very anxious': Sweet Home High School on lockdown while police investigate reported incident

Amherst Police are investigating a reported incident at Sweet Home High School. Police say there are no reports of any injuries at this time
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are investigating a reported incident at Sweet Home High School.

Authorities say the nature of the incident and what was reported have not been verified at this time.

Police say they are working with the school district to resolve the situation at quickly as possible.

The school is in lockdown while the incident remains under investigation.

Police say there have been no reports of any injuries to any student or staff at the school.

