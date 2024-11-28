14,000 participants in the 129th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced that 14,000 runners and walkers participated in the 128th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

For the second consecutive year, Gabrielle Orie was the fastest female trotter finishing with a time of 26:37. Thomas Appenheimer from Buffalo was the fastest male winner with a time of 23:47.

A post-race party and award ceremony was held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The YMCA said proceeds from the race are used to provide financial assistance to children and families in Western New York who otherwise are unable to participate in its programs and services.

You can find more information here.

