Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

14,000 participants in the 129th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot

A Thanksgiving tradition here in Western New York, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara said it is the longest consecutively run footrace in the world
A Thanksgiving tradition here in Western New York, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara said it is the longest consecutively run footrace in the world
Posted

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced that 14,000 runners and walkers participated in the 128th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

For the second consecutive year, Gabrielle Orie was the fastest female trotter finishing with a time of 26:37. Thomas Appenheimer from Buffalo was the fastest male winner with a time of 23:47.

A post-race party and award ceremony was held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The YMCA said proceeds from the race are used to provide financial assistance to children and families in Western New York who otherwise are unable to participate in its programs and services.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!