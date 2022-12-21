12-year-old who saved friend's life honored with BPD scholarship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 12-year-old boy who saved his friend's life after he suffered from an allergic reaction was honored by the Buffalo Police Department Tuesday evening.

Young Cedric Lipton was presented with the Craig Lehner Scholarship, and a host of Christmas gifts, including a football signed by Josh Allen.

Cedric was present at the ceremony with his father, friend, and brother who 7 News spoke to after the 12-year-olds heroic actions.

Buffalo Police Department Captain Tommy Champion introduced and recognized Cedric's actions, saying that the police department "was thankful that Cedric was there that day to save a life."