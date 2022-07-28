Watch Now
12-year-old Buffalo boy helps save the life of his friend

Posted at 11:25 PM, Jul 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cedric Lipford, a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo, was playing with his brother and a friend when the friend began struggling to breathe.

According to Cedric, his 10-year-old friend's throat began to close due to an allergic reaction to a peanut.

After his friend collapsed, Cedric said he knew he had to act quickly.

"He was passed out. Not breathing," said Cedric. "So, I started chest compressions and I brought him back to life."

Cedric and his 8-year-old brother, Myshawn, said they then walked their friend home to his family.

