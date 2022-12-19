12-year-old Nina Baker missing in Buffalo, call police if seen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department issued an alert on Monday morning for assistance locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Nina Baker was last seen on the 200 block of Rodney Avenue in Buffalo's Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood.

Baker was wearing a blue and pink tie die hoodie with a hand holding a white dove. The sweatshirt says "Justice love is here to stay" on it. Police provided a photograph of Baker wearing the hoodie.

Nina Baker is described as approximately 5' 1" and 110 lbs., with black hair.

Police ask anyone who sees her or knows where she may be to call 911.