12 Months of Science: April is Space Month at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Museum of Science is taking visitors on an intergalactic journey this April as it celebrates Space Month, featuring interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and special events designed to inspire future scientists.

Throughout the month, guests can explore space-themed displays, learn about the latest discoveries in astronomy and participate in engaging workshops that bring the wonders of the universe to life.

“We want to really inspire that next generation of scientists,” said Dr. Holly Schreiber, the director of science at the Museum. "By showing that science is everywhere and that it can be fun, we could inspire that next generation. And by switching to these different themes every month, we get to stretch our legs a little bit as well and do new and fun and exciting things.”

Spring Break and 21+ Events Offer Unique Experiences

In addition to the ongoing exhibits, the museum is hosting Spring Into Space from April 14 to 17. This special program includes extra activities and community partners on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, offering even more ways to engage with space exploration.

For adults looking for a unique night out, the museum is also hosting Science After Hours: To Infinity and Beer-ond on April 25. This 21-and-over event allows guests to enjoy the museum in a more social setting, complete with space-themed activities and entertainment.

Space Month runs through April, with activities designed for visitors of all ages. You can find more details on upcoming events and ticket information here.