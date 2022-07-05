1199SEIU files five unfair labor practice charges against McGuire Group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union that represents nurses and caregivers throughout New York, announced it has filed five unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against the McGuire Group.

According to the union, over the last several months the McGuire Group has allegedly "deliberately engaged in tactics of intimidation against union members planning to participate in one-day strikes."

The five charges were filed against:

Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg

Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga

North Gate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda

Seneca Health Care Facility in West Seneca

The allegations, according to the union, include:

Engaging in direct dealing with employees and attempting to undermine bargaining unit member’s ability to strike by offering non-union positions to bargaining unit workers

Engaging in direct dealing with employees over contract bargaining proposals outside of bargaining sessions

Threatening to terminate employees for engaging in protected union activity

Refusing to hire job applicants into bargaining-unit positions in an attempt to bust the union

Last week the union announced that one-day strikes are set to take place at 12 long-term care facilities in Western New York, including the four listed above, in demand for fair wages.

The union said it will return to the bargaining table with management Wednesday in an effort to reach a fair contract.

7 News reached out to the McGuire Group for a response to the allegations and a spokesperson provided the following statement: