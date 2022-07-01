BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union that represents nurses and caregivers throughout New York, announced one-day strikes are set to take place at 12 long-term care facilities in Western New York in demand for fair wages.

According to the union, more than 1,200 long term caregivers at the 12 for-profit nursing homes, whose union contracts expired on April 30, will hold one-day strikes on July 12 and July 13 in demand for fair wages.

Caregivers are asking for:

$15 minimum wage for service workers

Higher start rates for new employees

Standardized wage scales based on experience

According to the union, wage improvements are needed to retain experienced workers and to recruit new workers.

"If we're able to reach settlements at all 12 facilities including the wages workers have been fighting for, then there’s no need to move forward with the one-day strikes. But, the for-profit employers must be willing to invest in workers so there are enough regular long-term staff to care for residents." - Grace Bogdanove, Vice President for 1199SEIU’s Western New York nursing home division

The strikes will be held at the following facilities:

Autumn View Health Care Facility, 4650 Southwestern Blvd, Hamburg, NY 14075 Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, 1014 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Elderwood at Lockport, 104 Old Niagara Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Elderwood at Williamsville, 200 Bassett Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, 200 7th St, Buffalo, NY 14201 Fiddler’s Green Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 168 W Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Garden Gate Health Care Facility, 2365 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Gowanda Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 100 Miller St, Gowanda, NY 14070 Humboldt House Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 64 Hager St, Buffalo, NY 14208 Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Center, 2709 Transit Rd, Newfane, NY 14108 North Gate Health Care Facility, 7624 Nash Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Seneca Health Care Center, 2987 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224

7 News has reached out to the owners of the facilities for statements, we are waiting to hear back. The statements provided will be included below.

“We continue to negotiate in good faith to get a fair and equitable contract. SEIU1199 has threatened that they intend to strike; however, we have not been presented with the 10-day strike notice, as required by law. Rest assured that if 1199 strikes, there will be no disruption to our operations and we will continue to provide exceptional care to our residents.” - The McGuire Group