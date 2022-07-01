BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union that represents nurses and caregivers throughout New York, announced one-day strikes are set to take place at 12 long-term care facilities in Western New York in demand for fair wages.
According to the union, more than 1,200 long term caregivers at the 12 for-profit nursing homes, whose union contracts expired on April 30, will hold one-day strikes on July 12 and July 13 in demand for fair wages.
Caregivers are asking for:
- $15 minimum wage for service workers
- Higher start rates for new employees
- Standardized wage scales based on experience
According to the union, wage improvements are needed to retain experienced workers and to recruit new workers.
"If we're able to reach settlements at all 12 facilities including the wages workers have been fighting for, then there’s no need to move forward with the one-day strikes. But, the for-profit employers must be willing to invest in workers so there are enough regular long-term staff to care for residents."
The strikes will be held at the following facilities:
- Autumn View Health Care Facility, 4650 Southwestern Blvd, Hamburg, NY 14075
- Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, 1014 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209
- Elderwood at Lockport, 104 Old Niagara Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
- Elderwood at Williamsville, 200 Bassett Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
- Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, 200 7th St, Buffalo, NY 14201
- Fiddler’s Green Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 168 W Main St, Springville, NY 14141
- Garden Gate Health Care Facility, 2365 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
- Gowanda Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 100 Miller St, Gowanda, NY 14070
- Humboldt House Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 64 Hager St, Buffalo, NY 14208
- Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Center, 2709 Transit Rd, Newfane, NY 14108
- North Gate Health Care Facility, 7624 Nash Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
- Seneca Health Care Center, 2987 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224
7 News has reached out to the owners of the facilities for statements, we are waiting to hear back. The statements provided will be included below.
“We continue to negotiate in good faith to get a fair and equitable contract. SEIU1199 has threatened that they intend to strike; however, we have not been presented with the 10-day strike notice, as required by law. Rest assured that if 1199 strikes, there will be no disruption to our operations and we will continue to provide exceptional care to our residents.”
Elderwood remains committed to providing safe, high-quality care for our residents in a vibrant and engaging environment.
We continue to focus our efforts at the bargaining table and to engage in meaningful dialog about the concerns 1199SEIU has put forth to date. So far, we believe that substantive progress toward a new agreement has been made. This includes a wage plan that represents the most generous wage offer Elderwood has ever extended in a collective bargaining environment.
Our staff are key to delivering this care, and we have invested significantly in wages, benefits, and programs to create a positive and rewarding employment experience. We are strongly committed to reaching an agreement on a contract that helps us to continue to reward the exceptional care our staff provides every day.
We believe that the most productive conversations are those that take place at the bargaining table. Therefore, we will refrain from further public comment at this time so that those bargaining sessions are as productive as possible.