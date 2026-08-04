10 nonprofits win Bills game tickets after first lottery for Highmark Stadium suite

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County held its first-ever lottery for its new Highmark Stadium hospitality suite Tuesday, with 10 local nonprofit organizations winning the chance to attend Buffalo Bills home games this season.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz drew the winning names from a pool of 180 nonprofits that entered the raffle. Each winning organization receives 8 suite tickets and 2 parking passes to a Bills home game.

The lottery was held as part of the new Erie County Hospitality Suite Access Policy.

"As a result of the negotiations, Erie County got a suite for 30 years, and too many people are like, it's going to get used by elected officials, and it's going to be parties and things like that. So we set up a policy that ensures it was an open process, that it could be used for economic development purposes, and we chose the three largest, what I consider important economic development entities in our community, who will have the opportunity to utilize it for developing business, but then we wanted to other organizations that might not otherwise have an opportunity to go to a football game or take people to a football game benefit from the suite as well so we wanted an open process," - Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive

Under the new Erie County Hospitality Suite Access Policy, 3 economic development agencies — the Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA), Visit Buffalo, and Empire State Development (ESD) — were also assigned games to attend.

No alcohol will be served in the suite, and each organization is responsible for covering its own concession costs.

Below are the winners of the Erie County Stadium Suite Lottery for the 2026 Buffalo Bills season:

Thursday, Sept. 17 – Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills



ECIDA

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills



WNY Public Broadcasting Association

Specialized Early Childhood Center of WNY

Sunday, Oct. 4 – New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills



Mental Health Advocates of WNY

Girl Scouts of WNY

Sunday, Nov. 1 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills



Boys and Girls Club of Orchard Park

The Big Easy in Buffalo Inc.

Sunday, Nov. 22 – Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills



ESD

Thursday, Nov. 26 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills



OLV Human Services

Gateway Longview Inc.

Saturday, Dec. 19 – Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills



Visit Buffalo

Saturday, Jan. 9 or Sunday, Jan. 10 – New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills



Buffalo Architecture Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo

Alternates



Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York

Police Athletic League of Buffalo

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site

Erie County plans to run the lottery annually.

