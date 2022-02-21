10 and 12-year-old brothers building their clothing brand in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During Black History Month, many of us look to support our local Black-owned businesses. In 2020, when a pair of brothers went looking for a Black-owned clothing brand and couldn't find one, it led them to create their own.

"We decided to make our own business and try to expand it to make it well known for all black businesses," said Mateen Thomas, Co-owner of Muzé.

Two years later and things are going well for Thomas, 12 and Yusef Thomas, 10. They started with a kids clothing line an now they've got a full line of products from socks, to hats, to masks.

Each product stamped with their label, "Muzé", which is pronounced "Muse".

"We're really inspired by a lot of people like our mom and dad and lots of other famous people. Since we're inspired by a lot of people, we decided to take the original word muse and just made it a little fancy," explained the business duo.

This year, they're hoping to expand.

"They want to make bookbags, they want to make water bottles, they want everything that they use on a daily basis to be incorporated in Muzé," said Zaheera Hemphill, mother of the Thomas boys.

Hemphill says people are shocked to find out it's her sons behind the brand.

"It's their idea, it's their business thoughts behind it, they're inspirations. I'm really overjoyed just kind of watching them expand," said Hemphill.

Products range from $3-30 and it's available online only, click here to shop Muzé. Their goal is to walk around Buffalo and see people wearing their brand.

"People are gonna be all over wearing our stuff," said Yusef.